Suddenly, Facebook Is Full Of Googlers

Photo: Reuters
Facebook has added a serious amount of talent to its roster this year, with bright engineers from all over the tech world jumping on board.In particular, ex-Googlers have joined in a big way.
The latest: Tiny travel startup Nextstop announced that it was acquired by Facebook.
The company itself isn’t particularly notable, but the founders behind it are. Adrian Graham and Carl Sjogreen are former Google employees.
It’s pretty obvious why Googlers are joining Facebook in droves. Facebook is a great product used by half a billion people. It’s also on the cusp of a fat IPO.
It’s also obvious why Facebook is snapping up all these Google employees. They’ve been through the growth phase with Google and they’ve launched plenty of products for the search giant.
Our only question about this cross-pollination: If Google stinks at social so bad, why is Facebook hiring SO MANY Google employees?
Sheryl Sandberg is Facebook's COO, and she was the first high profile Google employee to join Facebook. She's been a great hire for Facebook. Prior to being at Facebook, she was VP of global sales for Google.
David Fischer joined Facebook at the end of March. He's a VP of advertising and global operations at Facebook, which is pretty similar to what he did at Google. Fischer was close to Sheryl Sandberg, so his departure makes some sense.
Adrian Graham is a new hire after Facebook bought his startup Nextstop. TechCrunch reports that Nextstop couldn't get funding so its founders decided to join Facebook. A Facebook rep tells us Adrian will be in the product division, but didn't get more specific than that. At Google Adrian helped launch photo site Picasa.
Carl Sjogreen co-founded Nextstop with Adrian Graham. At Google, Carl was the founding product manager for Google Calendar. On his LinkedIn bio, he says he led it from conception to, 'becoming the leading web calendar system in just over a year after introduction.'
Greg Badros was a senior director of engineering at Google until June of last year when he decided to join Facebook. At Google, he started off focused on AdSense, but eventually worked on 'Gmail, Calendar, Reader, Orkut and more,' according to his LinkedIn bio.
Eliot is another early defector to Facebook. He's been Facebook's PR chief since 2008. He had a similar job at Google.
Bret Taylor came to Facebook after the company acquired his startup FriendFeed. Prior to Friendfeed, Taylor was at Google where he worked on numerous product launches including Maps and Google Local. Bret was awarded the highest honour a Google employee can get, 'the Founders' Award,' for his good work. He is now Facebook's CTO.
This is a relatively minor hire, but it's indicative of the trend of people leaving Google for Facebook. We notice it in a roundup from Inside Facebook. Sakasegawa was a Risk Officer at Google and now he does fraud investigation for Facebook.
Matt Papakipos was leading Google's Chrome OS project, so his departure was bit stunning. He just joined Facebook a few weeks ago. He's going to be a director of engineering.
Erick Tseng joined Facebook this year from Google's Android team. He's heading up mobile for Facebook.
