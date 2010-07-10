Suddenly, Facebook Is Full Of Googlers

Photo: Reuters

Facebook has added a serious amount of talent to its roster this year, with bright engineers from all over the tech world jumping on board.In particular, ex-Googlers have joined in a big way.



The latest: Tiny travel startup Nextstop announced that it was acquired by Facebook.

The company itself isn’t particularly notable, but the founders behind it are. Adrian Graham and Carl Sjogreen are former Google employees.

It’s pretty obvious why Googlers are joining Facebook in droves. Facebook is a great product used by half a billion people. It’s also on the cusp of a fat IPO.

It’s also obvious why Facebook is snapping up all these Google employees. They’ve been through the growth phase with Google and they’ve launched plenty of products for the search giant.

Our only question about this cross-pollination: If Google stinks at social so bad, why is Facebook hiring SO MANY Google employees?

