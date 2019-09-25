Facebook and Google back New Zealand’s call to stop the spread of extremist content online after Christchurch

Google and Facebook have signed on to the fight against violent content online. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Google and Facebook are among the tech companies which have signed on to New Zealand’s call to stop the spread of violent and extremist content online.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, established the Christchurch Call – which is to get governments and tech companies to prevent the spread of extreme content after the Christchurch attacks in March.

At a meeting with the UN this week, Ardern and Macron announced new measures of the initiative which included an overhaul of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.

The tech giants added their names to Christchurch Call, a commitment by governments and tech companies to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The initiative was developed in May, two months after the terrorist attack in Christchurch where 51 people were killed. The attack was live streamed by the suspected shooter on Facebook and reposted millions of times.

In the first 24 hours following the attack, Facebook said it removed 1.5 million videos of the shooting which spread like wildfire across the platform.

Christchurch Call is a pledge led by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron and involves a range of measures such as developing tools to prevent terrorist and violent content being uploaded and reviewing how companies’ algorithms direct users to extremist content.

Since it launched, now has 48 countries and three international organisations – the European Union, UNESCO and the Council of Europe – signed up, including Australia, Japan, Canada, the UK and Kenya. It also has as a slew of tech companies on its list including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube.

On Tuesday, Ardern and Macron were joined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other leaders at a United Nations meeting in New York to discuss new measures to prevent terrorist content online.

“Today’s comprehensive set of actions are designed to ensure we have the organisation in place to stop the internet being used as a tool for terror,” Ardern said in a statement.

The leaders announced an overhaul of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) – which was initially set up by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube – to make it an independent body.

“The new standalone Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism will have a dedicated structure and staff to more capably carry out the business of disrupting terrorist and violent extremist use of member platforms and to engage with smaller platforms to assist them do the same,” Ardern said.

“Its mission now encompasses violent extremist content online – not just terrorist content. And it will have working groups focussed on research, on algorithms, and on data privacy and information sharing.”

Both New Zealand and France will also become members of the GIFCT’s new independent advisory committee to guide its work.

In addition, the Call has established a shared crisis response protocol for governments and companies to coordinate and manage content in the event of a terrorist attack.

Google will also host a testing exercise in New Zealand in December to “help bring all stakeholders to a better state of readiness in the event of a future attack.”

