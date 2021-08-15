Facebook and Google are laying another giant undersea internet cable, this time stretching 7,500 miles between 6 Asian countries

Facebook and Google are laying another undersea cable together. Getty/ullstein bild/Contributor

Facebook and Google announced a new 7,500-mile (12,070km) undersea internet cable.

The “Apricot” cable system should link six countries in East Asia.

It’s due to come online in 2024.

Google has announced a new project to lay thousands of miles of undersea internet cable connecting six countries in East Asia.

The project, called “Apricot,” plans to lay 12,000 km (7,456 miles) of cable connecting Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, according to a press release from Google on Monday.

The system should come online in 2024, it said.

Facebook will also partly fund the cable system, and so will a collection of regional telecom providers.

Facebook and Google have both already laid thousands of miles of undersea internet cable together, and are in the process of laying thousands of miles more.

Google announced in June it would lay a cable linking the US East Coast to Argentina, and both companies announced in March they were funding two cables hooking up the US West Coast with Singapore and Indonesia.

Over the course of 2020 and early 2021, Google and Facebook both scrapped numerous projects linking the US with Hong Kong in response to political pressure with the US government, which cited security concerns.