Don't miss the war of the worlds among Facebook, Apple, and Google at IGNITION

Paramount Pictures Welcome to the battle for the future of digital.

We are living in the age of electronic empires.

Look at Google, Apple, and Facebook. These aren’t just successful tech companies — these three giants virtually dominate the digital landscape. All signs indicate that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

So what does this mean for the rest of the digital realm? Are we on the verge of a three-way war between these big players, or have we reached some sort of détente? Are any of the three likely to wane soon? And are competitors on the horizon, waiting to steal another slice of the pie?

Don’t miss Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital, where we will devote an entire session to the rise of these digital kingdoms. Apple analyst Gene Munster, Google expert Danny Sullivan, and Facebook expert Mark Mahaney will discuss what it all means for the future of technological innovation, digital media, and life in general.

Sign up to attend IGNITION from December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. This year’s IGNITION speakers include AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner, Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes, and Facebook’s Andrew Bosworth.

Sign up today before tickets sell out!









