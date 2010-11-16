Why Facebook Email Should Scare The Pants Off Google And Apple

There are basically only three consumer tech companies that matter right now: Facebook, Google, and Apple.



These are the new titans of Silicon Valley, and watching them duke it out is already the best show in tech.

So Facebook’s new messaging platform, announced today, should scare the heck out of Google and Apple.

Why?

Because it’s the latest example of Facebook pushing faster and harder than any company in Silicon Valley.

Facebook seems to be blitzing lately, rolling out product after product, as fast or faster than we’ve ever seen from anyone. Not all of them will succeed, but you can’t say that Mark Zuckerberg and company aren’t busting their asses trying.

Maybe it’s a coincidence or an optical illusion. But it really looks like Facebook is in attack mode — especially moreso than Google — with a strong team and a hunger (and a sense of self-importance) that should frighten anyone in its path.

Today, it’s attacking email. Maybe tomorrow, it will be attacking Google and Apple’s core businesses, like search and mobile platforms. Look out.

