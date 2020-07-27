Google and Facebook are pushing ahead on content deals with Australian publishers, as the ACCC prepares to unveil a new compulsory code of conduct

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

Google and Facebook are pushing ahead with plans to strike licensing deals with local publishers as Australia’s competition regulator prepares to unveil a compulsory code that will force the tech giants to pay for use of news content.

Antony Catalano’s Australian Community Media is the latest publisher to agree to a licensing deal with Google, while Facebook has started to discuss the local launch of its ‘News’ product with a range of publishers. It comes as both companies wait for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to release a draft code of conduct, which is expected to be made public later this week.

Publishers have argued for years that they should be compensated by Google and Facebook for use of news content, but the tech giants have downplayed the value it brings to their platforms. After months of discussions about the creation of a voluntary code to manage commercial relationships, the Morrison government announced in April that it would be made compulsory. It is expected to be legislated as early as August.

Large news publishers including News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co (owner of this masthead) as well as government-funded broadcasters ABC and SBS, Guardian Australia, Daily Mail Australia, Private Media and Schwartz Media are all hoping to receive some of the cash that will be distributed.

Industry sources have indicated the model is likely to include a collective bargaining agreement based on certain guidelines, and an opportunity for one-on-one negotiations. News Corp has advocated for bilateral discussions, but other publishers including Nine have proposed that the money be put in a pool and distributed. Nine also said that if a digital platform wants to use news content in a more “sophisticated” way, bilateral negotiations should occur.

Google and Facebook still argue that they do not receive a large amount of direct or indirect value from news content. Google closed its news service in Spain in 2014 after legislation was introduced requiring it to pay publishers. When France attempted to make Google pay for publishers content last year, the tech giant said it would change the way articles appear in search results.

Sources said that in its submission, Google argued that search engines should not have to pay for indexing or displaying links or extracts of websites.

But the tech giants are still looking at ways to work with publishers. Google announced last month it would pay some publishers for news content, which was considered a major strategic shift by the search advertising giant. At the time it announced it had secured local licensing deals with Solstice Media, Schwartz Media and Private Media and that it was in advanced discussions with ACM. Industry sources familiar with the arrangement said that deal had since been signed. ACM declined to comment.

Sources familiar with Google’s licensing deal, known as Publisher-Curated News, previously told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that there is a loophole in its agreement that allows the tech giant to terminate a deal if there is a change in law or if a code of conduct is established in Australia.

“It is critical that the Code is grounded in commercial reality if it is to be fair, transparent and sustainable, preserve the shared benefits created by the web, operate in the interests of Australian consumers, and balance the competing interests of large and small publishers,” Google Australia managing director Melanie Silva said.

“We believe there is a workable path for publishers through bilateral agreements – as we’ve recently demonstrated – and we’ve sought to engage constructively with the ACCC to advocate for this. We keenly await further detail on the extent of the Government’s proposed regulatory intervention in these markets – and what this may mean for general business and investment confidence.”

Industry sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to commercial sensitivities said that Facebook had already commenced discussions with publishers about its ‘News’ tab, which is currently running in the US. In a Facebook post last week local managing director Will Easton said that Australia was “a strong contender” for the launch of ‘Facebook News’, which was backed by news publishers such as The Wall Street Journal and BuzzFeed when it launched last year.

