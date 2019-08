Facebook and Google have joined a consortium to develop a hyper-fast trans-Pacific data cable between Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

The cable will be nearly 8,000 miles long and will be able to handle up to 120 terabytes per second.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

