Don't Buy The Spam In Your Inbox Today, Facebook Will Never Charge For Service

If you received an email or Facebook message claiming that Facebook will soon begin charging for service, don’t believe it.



Facebook will never charge for service–they have made this promise to users on Facebook.com. CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has said it.

Paying for service isn’t cool. Facebook had to monetise somehow, and ads are the way they chose to do it.

Don’t click any links promising invites to a new “Gold” or “Silver” Facebook, and don’t believe the rumours.

It’s just not going to happen.

See below for a screenshot from Facebook.com if you really need proof:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.