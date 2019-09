From Inside Facebook: Sunday’s Super Bowl game promises to bring in about 100 million television viewers if it’s on par with last year’s game. But this year many corporate advertisers are taking their million-dollar spots to the next level by pairing them with Facebook campaigns.



Continue reading at Inside Facebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.