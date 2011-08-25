Facebook Goes Straight For Instagram's Throat With Photo Filters

Facebook is planning to add photo filters to its mobile photo application, the Times’ Nick Bilton reports.



This is obviously a direct attack on Instagram, which has been crushing it in the mobile photo sharing space. Given that photo sharing is Facebook’s direct use case, and that mobile is the future of computing, this is a pretty direct threat to Facebook.

Will this work?

Actually, probably not.

Instagram is a beautifully-designed product. More importantly, we don’t think people think “Facebook app” when they think “take a pretty photo with my phone and share it with friends.”

Now, of course, Facebook has the most popular mobile app, and maybe it can teach people to think differently. But that’s what it tried to do with check-ins and locations against Foursquare, and that didn’t work at all.

