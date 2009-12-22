Facebook Gives Us $25 To Donate On DonorsChoose.org, Skips Holiday Party

During the holiday season, we reporters are constantly spammed with best wishes and seasons greetings from startups.



We always try to appreciate the thought, but its hard not to react the way PaidContent’s Rafat Ali did on Twitter this morning, writing:

“I don’t want impersonalized christmas/holiday/season’s greetings e-mails from you. Especially if i don’t know you. please stop sending.”

But today, Facebook sent us something we’re glad we got: A $25 gift certificate for DonorsChoose.org. Apparently, Facebook is sending the cards instead of hosting a holiday party.

Anyone have an idea where we should spend it? Let us know in the comments below.

