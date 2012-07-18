Facebook Gives Its Small Business Site A Makeover—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Part of Facebook for Business’ new redesign.

It looks like Facebook has redesigned “Facebook for Business” its site for small and mid-sized businesses and agencies. The site is kind of an equivalent to Facebook Studio, which serves large brands and agencies. There are new tools, tutorials, in-depth tips, and up-to-date news feeds of product launches.Although Facebook’s Q2 2012 revenue report isn’t in yet, TBG Digital has given us a preview, and it looks like its mobile ads are doing better than Twitter’s in-feed ads.



Tiger Woods is no longer the world’s best-paid athlete. (That only took two years after the sex scandal).

Coke Zero is looking to replace CP+B, its agency of record for the past seven years. Agencies in the review include 72andSunny, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and Droga5.

BlueKai launched a complete data activation system for data-driven marketing.

Entertainment news site Zimbio, Inc. has purchased Lonny Magazine, a monthly online publication that focuses on home decor. This May, Zimbio closed a series B round of $8.9 million in venture funding.

Christopher Wollen is The Barbarian Group’s new executive director of business development. He was the former EVP at Grey.

The MMA (Mobile Marketing Association) announced its jury panel for The Smarties 2012, a global mobile marketing awards competition. The panel includes agency bigwigs and experts from top companies including Adidas and Coca-Cola.

