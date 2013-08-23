Facebook Ads Are About To Get A Whole Lot More Attractive

Facebook announced a partnership with Shutterstock today that will allow ad makers to use the site’s images for free.

Marketers can now access Shutterstock’s inventory of millions of high-quality images directly through Facebook’s ad creation tool. The social network says the new feature will be particularly helpful for small businesses, which may not have previously had the resources to procure quality images for their ads.

This is also good news for Facebook users: Those sidebar ads are probably going to start looking a lot more attractive.

Advertisers will also now be able to upload multiple images with the ad creation tool in order to test which one works best.

“As the digital world becomes increasingly visual, businesses need images to stand out and reach new audiences,” said David Fraga, Shutterstock’s vice president of corporate development. “Not every business has a team of designers to help communicate their message, and so the Shutterstock integration allows Facebook advertisers of all sizes to search and choose from millions of high-quality images at the point of ad creation.”

Here’s what marketers will be looking at in Facebook’s page manager app on iOS:

