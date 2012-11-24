The 10 Weirdest Things For Sale In Facebook's New Gifts Section

This is a real thing.

Photo: Facebook

Do you need a false, knitted beard?Or some really expensive beef jerky?



What about a figurine of a man being stabbed full of kitchen knives?

If so, then Facebook has you covered.

The social network’s new “Gifts” button allows users to open up a virtual mini store of tchotchkes and knickknacks. Most of the gifts are exactly the kind of thing you’d want to send a friend on a whim — candy, gourmet foods and toys.

But some of the presents are … well, see for yourself.

