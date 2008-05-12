Facebook Gets More New Blood: CTO Adam D'Angelo Out

Facebook’s CTO, 23-year-old Adam D’Angelo, is leaving the company to “take time off”, Kara Swisher reports (Venturebeat’s Eric Eldon wants us to know that he knew, too, but was inexplicably sitting on the story). The company isn’t formally replacing him, but is instead hiring a VP of Engineering.



This comes shortly after Facebook’s decision toborrow $100 million to bulk up on servers, but for all we know that’s only coincidence. We do know that the bigger the company grows, and the closer it gets to an IPO, the more pressure will increase on Mark Zuckerberg to bring in a seasoned group of managers (see: Sheryl Sandberg).

