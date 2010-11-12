Facebook Gets 24% Of All Display Ad Impressions, But Only 10% Of All Display Ad Dollars

Facebook serves up more display ads than any other company by a wide margin, but it isn’t collecting a proportional amount of ad dollars, the Wall Street Journal notes.



As we charted earlier this week, Facebook serves up 24% of all display ad impressions on the web, according to comScore. But, it’s only getting 10% of the money spent on display ads, says eMarketer.

This is hardly surprising. We can think of three easy reasons why Facebook isn’t attracting as many dollars right now:

Facebook’s ad sales team is just starting to come into its own against bigger rivals like Yahoo, or Google.

Advertisers are still deciding if Facebook display ads are worth the money. Is Facebook good for branding? Or do people ignore the ads?

Facebook isn’t doing much exciting or innovative with banner ads. They’re pretty staid ads, when you get right down to it.

Putting those points aside, it doesn’t matter much if Facebook isn’t pulling in the dollars today. It’s positioning itself to pull in the dollars tomorrow. We think eventually the ad dollars start to match the ad impressions.

