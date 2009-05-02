Facebook Games Maker Zynga To Make $100 Million This Year

Mark Pincus’s social gaming startup Zynga, which makes multiplayer games like the popular Texas Hold’em for social networks Facebook and MySpace, is growing faster than you think.



We reported in January that it closed $50 million in sales during 2008. Now BusinessWeek‘s Sarah Lacy says the startup has “annual sales of about $100 million, according to several people close to the company.”

Most of that money comes from “the 2% to 10% of users who pay $1 an hour to play premium games or buy virtual goods.”

Sarah says the other hot startup in social gaming is Playdom, which generates about $50 million a year in sales.

