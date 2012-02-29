How To Play Facebook Games Without Driving Your Friends Insane

Natt Garun

Photo: Flickr / Incase

Admit it, gaming apps on Facebook are addictive.But these days, it’s hard to find a game that’ll let you play without needing your permission to auto-post high scores.

If you don’t want to spam your friends’ feeds with posts about how many times you tried to beat your highest score on Angry Birds, look no further.

Here’s how to enjoy any game on Facebook without clustering your wall.

Step 1: Check your gaming permissions. If you haven't allowed applications to access your information or post as you, you might get a prompt to update this before you can play the game.

Step 2: Accept the permission request, if you know what you're getting into.

Step 4: Select to edit the Apps and Websites tab.

Step 7: Go back to your game and check that the application now playable.

