Facebook Game Developer Playfish Closes $17M Series B Round

Playfish, the Facebook game developer that has four apps in the top 10 gaming apps on the site, closed a $17 million Series B round led by Accel Partners and Index Ventures.

Sounds a bit bubble-like, but Playfish is one of a few app developers on Facebook that has actually seen traffic increase since the site launched its redesign, and it has two revenue generating engines – it’s one of Google’s AdSense for Games beta partners, and it allows users to buy virtual goods.

CEO Kristian Segerstrale said that the funding environment is difficult right now, but because Playfish has so much growth opportunity (they just launched on MySpace a few weeks ago), they were an attractive proposition for VCs. The company says it will use the money to explore other platforms to develop for.

