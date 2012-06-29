Don't Be Fooled By This Facebook Hoax: It's Not The Future Yet

Don’t believe every flux capacitor you see

Photo: Total Film

You can stop watching for Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd and their DeLorean. The picture circulating on Facebook and Twitter that shows the “flux capacitor” set to June 27, 2012 is a hoax.That didn’t stop a lot of people from falling for it, including Facebook geek favourite, George Takei. The fake picture was trending all over Facebook yesterday and today.



But the actual date chosen by Lloyd’s character Doc in the classic 1985 sci-fi film Back to the Future was October 21, 2015.

The hoax caused a lot of funny reaction online, including this witty tweet from comedian Richard Herring: “Didn’t this Back to the Future hoax happen once before? I am getting a sense of deja vu. But maybe that was on a different timeline.”

Yeah, it did. Back in June, 2010. The website Total Film admitted to the original hoax.

Don’t miss: The Internet Hasn’t Finished Changing Your Life. Five More Changes Are Coming Soon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.