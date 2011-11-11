Soon, The FTC Might Force Facebook Into Making Every New Privacy Feature Opt-In

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Two years after the FTC accused Facebook of “deceptive behaviour” and began an investigation into the company’s privacy settings, Facebook is finally preparing a settlement, the Wall Street Journal reports.Similar to the concessions Google made in March of this year, the settlement would allow the FTC to conduct privacy audits of Facebook for the next two decades.



Facebook would also have to make all new features (“material retroactive changes”) opt-in instead of opt-out.

Facebook originally got in trouble with the FTC in December of 2009 for adding features that effectively made user information public by default, instead of asking users beforehand.

Facebook is awaiting final approval for the settlement by the FTC commissioners.

