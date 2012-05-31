Facebook Friends Save Florida Woman's Life After Scary Status Update

Rhonda Torres, Courtesy of WFTV

A desperate Facebook status saved the life of a Florida woman who reported being beaten and strangled by her boyfriend.Rhonda Torres’ boyfriend Edwin Otero began beating Torres Monday morning, punching her in the face and trying to strangle her with his belt in Torres’ Florida home, WFTV reported.



“I just started screaming, ‘Somebody help!’ I’m hanging on to the fence for dear life and he just starts pounding me in the face, and then he grabs me by the throat,” Torres told WFTV.

But nobody responded to her calls for help until she turned to social media.

After Otero hid Torres’ three phones, she took to Facebook. The desperate woman posted statuses with her address, pleading with Facebook friends to call 911 on her behalf.

One Facebook friend who called 911 told the operator Torres sent this message: “He has hidden the phones, tried to strangle me and beating me up. I need help, please send 911,” WFTV reported.

Torres may suffer a disability as a result of the beating, she told WFTV, adding that Otero has abused her in the past but promised he had changed.

