Facebook Friends? Boring. Try Getting Some Facebook ENEMIES

College professor Dean Terry is tired of the relentless positivity in Facebook, where everybody is friends with everybody else.So he’s built an app that lets you designate Facebook enemies as well.



As the Chronicle of Higher Education reported this weekend, Terry thinks that real world relationships are a lot more complicated than Facebook allows. For instance, more than 3 million people have signed up on a Facebook page asking for a “Dislike” button, but Facebook specifically outlaws that word in its developer terms.

But it doesn’t have any rules against naming your enemies.

So Terry built an app called EnemyGraph that lets you take any entity in Facebook — person, place, other app — and deem them your enemy.

The app also posts “dissonance reports” that notify you when one of your so-called “friends” has liked one of your enemies.

Terry, who previously built an app that lets people see deleted tweets, expects Facebook to shut the app down. So get it while you can!

By the way, the current top enemy is Rick Santorum and the current top trending enemy is the Westboro Baptist Church, but it’s got a pretty small sample size.

