Facebook-FriendFeed Deal A Talent Buy

Why did Facebook just buy FriendFeed? Not for its userbase, the techiest of techies, or for its product, but for its talent.



Based on a call we just left with reps from both companies — Facebook VP of engineering Mike Schroepfer and FriendFeed cofounder Paul Buchheit — Facebook wanted, plain and simple:

FriendFeed’s 11 engineers

Its ex-Google cofounders, who helped build products like GMail, Google Maps, etc. (Bret Taylor and Buchheit pictured)

And their ideas, primarily to be built into Facebook

The companies won’t talk numbers, but the WSJ puts the deal at $50 million--$15 million of cash and the rest in stock.

Meanwhile, some updates from TechCrunch:

The deal was “an 11th hour deal,” the companies have been talking for a while, but “things heated up in the last couple of weeks”

Friendfeed’s employees will be broken up within Facebook, reporting to different groups

FriendFeed will move to Facebook’s new HQ in Palo Alto from their Mountain View offices

