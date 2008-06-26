Is Facebook Competing With FriendFeed? Not Really

This is what counts for news on the Internet today: Facebook is allowing comments on users’ “mini feeds” — the minute-by-minute update about what your pals ate for dinner, watched on TV, etc. Last month, the big news was that the site had introduced Facebook Connect, which allows users to post what they’ve done on other sites to the same mini feed. Taken together, these two moves constitute very big news for a small group of super-early adopters, because both steps mimic a small social network aggregator called FriendFeed.

FriendFeed has gotten a lot of traction among a subset of hardcore social network users — those who want to play along in multiple social networks, and want the stuff they do on one site to show up on another. FriendFeed solves this problem, and theoretically poses a threat to Facebook — if you believe that masses of Facebook users will eventually decamp for many other social networks. Many people who use FriendFeed believe this. But in order for this to be problem for Facebook, many more people need to use FriendFeed.

How many people use FriendFeed right now? We’re not sure. But Compete gives us a good clue — there are many less people using FriendFeed than Twitter, a similarly buzzy, social networky, service. Last we heard, Twitter had 1.3 million users, and Facebook had more than 70 million active users.

