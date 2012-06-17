Surf Facebook For Free On Your Next Flight This Month

Photo: Frank Gruber

Facebook is a favourite of travellers using Gogo Inflight Internet and the cellular service has teamed with Ford Motor Co. to offer free access to the social networking site on seven U.S. airlines throughout February.travellers booking airline tickets on AirTran Airways, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, US Airways and Virgin America will be able to power up their Wi-Fi-enabled laptops, smartphones and PDAs to update their Facebook status, post photos of flight attendants delivering cocktails or chat online with friends.



The promotion is good throughout February. Once travellers get permission to fire up their electronic devices at around 10,000 feet, they can choose the Gogo Wi-Fi network, open a browser and select a Ford/Facebook banner.

And, hey, if you are in the market for a new SUV, Ford likely will give you plenty of opportunities to pick one out during your jetting. Ford apparently likes the whole social media thing, having successfully “revealed” the 2011 Explorer last July through social media, the company says.

travellers taking advantage of the Gogo/Ford Facebook promotion will be able to view photos and videos of the auto-maker’s new lineup. travellers also are free to ignore them and get on to the social networking at hand.Of course, if travellers view the SUV selections as a clunker, they will be free at 30,000 feet or so to let their feelings be known on Facebook.

