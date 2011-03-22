SCUTTLEBUTT: Facebook Co-Founder Eduardo Saverin Dumps $500 Million Of Facebook Stock*

We just heard the darndest thing:We heard that Eduardo Saverin just sold $500 million of his Facebook stock on a private market.



We haven’t been able to to confirm this, but we found the story and source credible enough to bring it to your attention.

(*UPDATE: We just got a nice note from a Sabrina Strauss at a firm called Goodman Media International saying that she represents Eduardo and that he “did not sell $500 million of his stock.” We asked for details: Did Eduardo sell any of his stock? When? How much? We’ll let you know if we hear anything.)

Eduardo Saverin, you will recall, is the Facebook co-founder who was later tossed out of the company by Mark Zuckerberg and then shared his story (and grievances) with the author of the book that later became the hit movie “The Social Network.”

If the stock-sale scuttlebutt is true, well done, Eduardo!

As we’ve often pointed out, all the folks who have said they’ve gotten screwed by Mark Zuckerberg over the years have ended up getting rich as a result (Eduardo, the Winklevoss brothers, etc.). So if Mark’s looking for someone new to allegedly screw, we hereby volunteer.

By the way, Eduardo Saverin has done so well on his Facebook stock that $500 million is only a fraction of his holdings, which are now worth north of $2 billion. And, more recently, Eduardo has been investing in other hot startups, like Qwiki.

Also by the way, Eduardo is hardly the only billionaire Facebook has created. Here are some others >

And here’s the real Eduardo, a long, long time ago:

