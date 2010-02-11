Facebook Forces Sales Rep To Quit TV's "The Bachelor"*

Click for more photos of Ali.

Update: Facebook released a statement. See it here: Facebook: We Did Not “Force” Sales Rep To Quit ABC’s “The Bachelor”



Earlier: A Facebook sales rep named Ali Fedotowsky quit her role as a contestant on ABC’s matchmaking reality show “The Bachelor,” Monday night.

Ali quit the show after Facebook gave her an ultimatum: quit the show or quit Facebook.

In a greater testament to the worth of Facebook options than SharePost could ever demonstrate, Ali tearfully said good-bye to this year’s “bachelor,” limo-business-owning pilot, Jake Pavelka.

In an on-camera interview after Monday’s show was over, Ali said, “Jake absolutely deserves to be happy. He deserves a woman that would give up everything for the chance to be with him. I’d give up everything to be with him. Sticking around here on a gamble, I can’t justify that to myself.”

Aw.

A site called Reality Steve first reported that Ali is a Facebook employee, but fans figured it out pretty quick themselves.

There are some indications Ali may not have quit the show for good. Bachelor host Chris Harrison told TV Guide, “You haven’t seen the last of Ali and Jake and their situation is not over. Obviously you could tell when she left, on both sides, they’re not done. I’m really proud of the way they handle what’s to come.”

We’ve reached out to Facebook and will obviously update readers when we hear back. In the meantime…

More photos and video of Ali Fedotwosky →

