Facebook's work product is more popular in India than any other country

More people use Facebook’s enterprise product in India than any other market.

The company launched Facebook for Work in beta testing last January, and it now has over 450 companies trying it out — including big corporations like Heineken and the Royal Bank of Scotland — but India has emerged as its top country.

The platform aims to streamline business communication by giving users a separate Facebook account where they talk and collaborate with coworkers.

“Rolling out Facebook at Work to companies in India is a significant milestone,” Julien Codorniou, the exec leading the project, said in a statement. “As the workplace transforms, businesses want new ways for co-workers to collaborate effectively and be more productive. We are excited at the high rate of adoption globally and I look forward to working with all businesses in India.”

