Facebook For Plaxo? Valley in Uproar!

Henry Blodget

“Facebook is 100% buying Plaxo!” says VentureBeat. The Facebook-Plaxo rumours “are false,” responds TechCrunch. And so on.

Here are the points in favour of a deal:

  • Plaxo is for sale
  • Plaxo is basically free (for Facebook)
  • Facebook would be more convenient if one could import/export contacts
  • Plaxo’s “pulse” would open up Facebook to some extent (a smart, user-pleasing move)

It’s a little tuck-in acquisition, for goodness sake. Why wouldn’t Facebook buy it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook sai-us