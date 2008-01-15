Facebook For Plaxo? Valley in Uproar!

“Facebook is 100% buying Plaxo!” says VentureBeat. The Facebook-Plaxo rumours “are false,” responds TechCrunch. And so on.

Here are the points in favour of a deal:

Plaxo is for sale

Plaxo is basically free (for Facebook)

Facebook would be more convenient if one could import/export contacts

Plaxo’s “pulse” would open up Facebook to some extent (a smart, user-pleasing move)

It’s a little tuck-in acquisition, for goodness sake. Why wouldn’t Facebook buy it?

