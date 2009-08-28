Twitter Beware: Facebook For iPhone 3.0 Goes Live -- And It's Hot!

Update: We’ve spent a few minutes with the app. It’s very slick. In fact, it feels very similar to the iPhone OS itself.



Earlier: Facebook for iPhone 3.0 is “approved and available,” writes Facebook developer Joe Hewitt on Twitter.

Click to see screenshots of Facebook for iPhone 3.0 →

The new app’s features include:

Facebook’s “new” News Feed

The ability to “Like” updates.

Events (including the ability to RSVP)

Notes, Facebook’s blogging app.

Pages, Facebook accounts for companies and celebrities.

Improved photo-management.

A new home screen for easy access to all your stuff, search, and notifications

The ability to add your favourite profiles and pages to the home screen

Better Notifications (they link to the comments so you can reply)

Quickly call or text people right from the Friends page

Messages you are typing will be restored if you quit or are interrupted by a phone call

The app’s launch is a very important development in Facebook’s increasingly heated competition with microblogging startup Twitter.

Following a failed acquisition at the end of last year, Facebook has steadily adopted Twitter features and growth strategies as its own.

But throughout the onslaught, Twitter’s maintained a definitive advantage in at least one arena: mobile.

That could change starting now.

