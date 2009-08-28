Twitter Beware: Facebook For iPhone 3.0 Goes Live -- And It's Hot!

Nicholas Carlson

Update: We’ve spent a few minutes with the app. It’s very slick. In fact, it feels very similar to the iPhone OS itself.

Earlier: Facebook for iPhone 3.0 is “approved and available,” writes Facebook developer Joe Hewitt on Twitter.

The new app’s features include:

  • Facebook’s “new” News Feed
  • The ability to “Like” updates.
  • Events (including the ability to RSVP)
  • Notes, Facebook’s blogging app.
  • Pages, Facebook accounts for companies and celebrities.
  • Improved photo-management.
  • A new home screen for easy access to all your stuff, search, and notifications
  • The ability to add your favourite profiles and pages to the home screen
  • Better Notifications (they link to the comments so you can reply)
  • Quickly call or text people right from the Friends page
  • Messages you are typing will be restored if you quit or are interrupted by a phone call

The app’s launch is a very important development in Facebook’s increasingly heated competition with microblogging startup Twitter.

Following a failed acquisition at the end of last year, Facebook has steadily adopted Twitter features and growth strategies as its own.

But throughout the onslaught, Twitter’s maintained a definitive advantage in at least one arena: mobile.

That could change starting now.

