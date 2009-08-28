Twitter Beware: Facebook For iPhone 3.0 Goes Live -- And It's Hot!

Update: We’ve spent a few minutes with the app. It’s very slick. In fact, it feels very similar to the iPhone OS itself.
Earlier: Facebook for iPhone 3.0 is “approved and available,” writes Facebook developer Joe Hewitt on Twitter.
Click to see screenshots of Facebook for iPhone 3.0 →
The new app’s features include:
- Facebook’s “new” News Feed
- The ability to “Like” updates.
- Events (including the ability to RSVP)
- Notes, Facebook’s blogging app.
- Pages, Facebook accounts for companies and celebrities.
- Improved photo-management.
- A new home screen for easy access to all your stuff, search, and notifications
- The ability to add your favourite profiles and pages to the home screen
- Better Notifications (they link to the comments so you can reply)
- Quickly call or text people right from the Friends page
- Messages you are typing will be restored if you quit or are interrupted by a phone call
The app’s launch is a very important development in Facebook’s increasingly heated competition with microblogging startup Twitter.
Following a failed acquisition at the end of last year, Facebook has steadily adopted Twitter features and growth strategies as its own.
But throughout the onslaught, Twitter’s maintained a definitive advantage in at least one arena: mobile.
That could change starting now.
