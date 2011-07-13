The New Facebook App Now Supports 2,500 "Dumb" Phones

Photo: Facebook

No matter what phone you use, odds are good that there’s a Facebook app ready for you now.Today Facebook launched Facebook for Every Phone, and it’s supported by over 2,500 phones.



If you have a weird or uncommon phone without a Facebook app, go to d.facebook.com/install to install the app.

According to Facebook, they want to make the app “easy and affordable to use,” so they’ve partnered with a number of cellular carriers around the world to offer unlimited data inside of the app for 90 days.

