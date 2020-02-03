Facebook released its first-ever Super Bowl ad, and likely paid just as much as Trump and Bloomberg for 60 seconds during Q4

Facebook Facebook’s 2020 Super Bowl campaign highlights the diverse uses of Facebook Groups.

Facebook is airing its first-ever Super Bowl ad during Q4, and the 60-second commercial spot featuring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock is already available to watch on YouTube.

The “Ready to Rock?” ad, which highlights the diverse uses of Facebook Groups, likely cost just as much as the 60-second ads bought by Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg.

Trump and Bloomberg purchased their campaign ads for more than $US10 million, and since 30-second spots cost around $US5.6 million this year, Facebook probably spent more than $US10 million too.

Facebook is bringing its 2020 ad campaign to the Super Bowl, with its first-ever national commercial set to air during Q4. The theme of the Facebook ad, which is available now on YouTube, is the wide variety of interests served by Facebook Groups.

Both actor Sylvester Stallone and comedian Chris Rock are featured in the ad, which is called “Ready to Rock?” and is themed around the diversity of different Facebook Groups related to rocks, such as rock climbing, rocking chairs, experiment rocketry, and a Rocky Balboa group.

At a full 60 seconds long, Facebook’s ad is likely around as expensive as the highly publicized campaign ads running for 2020 contenders Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump. Bloomberg spent more than $US11 million on his 60-second ad, and Trump likely spent the same, as sources knowledgeable about Fox’s pricing said a minute cost about $US11.2 million.

On average, a 30-second spot during this year’s Super Bowl costs $US5.6 million, so the $US11.2 million price point adds up. Facebook almost definitely spent more than $US10 million but didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment about the total cost.

The Super Bowl ad is part of Facebook’s year-round “More Together” campaign, which encourages Facebook users to connect in groups about their various interests and experiences.

Facebook is also running high-profile digital takeovers on Super Bowl Sunday, including a YouTube masthead and ads on sites like NFL.com, Hulu AdBlitz, and Allrecipes.com, where people will be finding Super Bowl recipes, the company told Business Insider.

