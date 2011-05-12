17 People Who Were Fired For Using Facebook

Photo: Facebook Fired
With the prevalence of social media, it’s getting harder and harder to separate our personal and professional lives.It’s to the point that we need to assume that almost everything we share online, even privately, will be public.
Here are 17 people who lost their jobs for using Facebook — you might side with the business or the employee, but the lesson is the same: think twice about what you share online.
22-year-old North Carolina waitress Ashley Johnson blasted two customers over Facebook for stiffing her on the tip and keeping her late. She also took the time to mention her workplace by name.
She was fired for breaking a rule about disparaging customers.
A British woman serving jury duty posted details of the case she was serving on. The she wrote, 'I don't know which way to go, so I'm holding a poll.'
An anonymous tip resulted in the woman being immediately dismissed from the jury.
Caitlin Davis was fired from her job cheerleading for the New England Patriots when a photo of her surfaced on Facebook. She appears next to a passed-out partygoer who's been covered in phallic symbols, swastikas, and the phrase 'I'm a Jew.'
She also has a Sharpie in her hand.
A woman called out of work at National Suisse in Switzerland complaining of migraines and saying she needed to work in a darkened room at home. She stayed home, and when her Facebook activity started showing up, she was promptly fired.
Great Western Hospital staff in Swindon, Wiltshire, England were suspended for participating in 'The Lying Down on the Job Game,' where people photograph themselves lying face-down at work. The staff were lying on the hospital's floors, resuscitation tables, and even the helipad.
Andrew Kurtz was a pierogi mascot for the Pittsburgh Pirates until one of his Facebook posts, aimed at the team's owner and managers, got some negative attention: 'Coonelly extended the contracts of Russell and Huntington through the 2011 season. That means a 19-straight losing streak. Way to go Pirates.'
He was fired the next day.
13 Virgin Airlines crew members were fired after publicly discussing aspects of their job on Facebook -- they shared the number of times that certain airplace engines had been replaced and that the cabins were infested with cockroaches.
They also took the time to insult the passengers who ultimately pay their salaries.
A Charlotte, NC, teacher was recommended for firing by the superintendent after making some remarks that the superintendent perceived as racially insensitive. The teacher listed 'teaching chitlins in the ghetto of Charlotte' in her 'Interests' section and 'I am teaching in the most ghetto school in Charlotte' in her 'About Me' section.
Bronx high school teacher Chadwin Reynolds got fired for being creepy to his students on Facebook. He posted 'This is sexy' under pictures they shared.
Fired.
Ashley Payne was forced to resign from her teaching job after posting this picture to Facebook. She is currently fighting to get her job back.
Nathalie Blanchard had been living off of disability insurance for depression since 2008. But when Manulife, the Canadian insurance company making the payments, got into her Facebook page, they saw her 'relaxing at the beach, hanging out at a Chippendale's-style club, and generally having a lot of fun.'
She immediately lost her insurance benefits.
This exchange is brutal. Screenshots of this exchange have been floating around for a long time, but here it is again.
The day after a 6th grader died during a field trip to the beach, 15-year teaching veteran Christine Rubio posted the following to her Facebook profile:
'After today, I'm thinking the beach is a good trip for my class. I hate their guts.'
The school board is figuring out how to proceed.
Tania Dickinson identifies her job at the New Zealand Social Development Ministry on her profile as a 'very expensive paperweight.' She brags that she is 'highly competent in the art of time wastage, blame-shifting and stationery theft.'
The expensive paperweight was fired.
Frank Samuelson was a little league football coach in Georgia with some racial issues. He wrote the following on Facebook:
'I was dining in an Asian buffet today (big surprise), and I heard this morning how Asian students are suppodely so much smarter than American kids. My personal observation is that those fishheads still eat with chopsticks. It took Western ingenuity to invent the fork. I'm just saying. ... they ain't that friggin' smart.'
Citizens came down hard on the organisation and not the coach himself. He readily admits the comment was in poor taste, but he's hired an attorney.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.