Facebook Finds More Would-Be Voters Than Xbox

So Facebook hasn’t figured out how to make money yet. Can it at least do some good? It’s trying, via its Rock The Vote app. Since it kicked off less than two weeks ago, Facebook says its voter registration campaign has signed up 40,000 people, Inside Facebook reports.



How does that compare to an equally buzzy push by Rock The Vote on Xbox Live (MSFT)? Pretty well. Within a month after launch on the gaming platform, 55,000 registration forms were downloaded through the service. Overall, Rock The Vote says it has signed up 2 million youngsters this year.

One key point though: None of these services actually allows people to register to vote — it simply makes it easier, by providing would-be voters with forms and directions. No word yet on how many have actually followed through.

