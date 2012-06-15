Facebook Finally Launching Redesign Next Week

Facebook is launching its long-awaited redesign next week. The changes have been previewed since early May, and they are a pretty thorough overhaul of the current design. They organise everything into tabs, and remove a lot of the clutter from profiles.



Application developers aren’t crazy about the changes, though. They say that the redesign makes it much harder for their apps to spread, partly because it will be harder for users to add application boxes to their profile where other users can easily see them.

The redesign launches in beta, and users can choose to opt in and use the entire new site.

