Facebook Finally Beefing Up Sales Force

Ad buyers often tell us they’d do more business with Facebook if they were asked to, but that Facebook isn’t great about being in touch.



We hear this from large ad agencies, but also small advertisers, like the who one who recently sent us this story:

I work for a social media start-up and we dabbled with an online advertising campaign that included Facebook during the election. FB netted the highest click-through rate (by far) than any of the other places we were advertising but when we wanted to spend more money on FB, we couldn’t! Our initial daily spending limit was $100 and only after three or four days did they let us increase the limit…to $200. We wanted to spend much more though. So yeah, I can totally confirm your sources indicated about FB’s sales team (for small business at least).

Part of the problem is that compared to potential rivals like MySpace, Google or Yahoo, Facebook’s ad sales force is minuscule. We don’t know, but people who deal with it guess that its under 25.

Good news, then. Facebook seems like it’s finally trying to beef up the sales force team and is hiring 34 positions around the globe. Patrolling Facebook’s job boards, Inside Facebook spotted this list of positions the company is looking to fill:

Account Executive (Paris)

Account Executive (Sydney)

Account Executive (Toronto)

Account Executive, Pan Euro (London)

Account Executive, Southern Europe – Italian (Paris)

Account Executive, Southern Europe – Spanish (Paris)

Account Executive, Southern Europe (Paris)

Account Manager (London)

Account Manager (Toronto)

Account Manager, Southern Europe – Italian (Paris)

Account Manager, Southern Europe – Spanish (Paris)

Account Manager, Southern Europe (Paris)

Account Planner (Atlanta)

Account Planner (Paris)

Account Planner (Sydney)

Account Planner (Toronto)

Account Planner, Southern Europe (Paris)

Associate Account Manager (Paris)

Associate Account Manager (Sydney)

Head of Sales (Toronto)

Inside Sales Account Associate

Inside Sales Associate – French (Dublin)

Inside Sales Associate – German (Dublin)

Inside Sales Associate – Italian (Dublin)

Inside Sales Associate – Nordic (Dublin)

Inside Sales Associate – Spanish (Dublin)

Inside Sales Manager (Dublin)

Inside Sales Representative

Manager, Market Development

Sales Associate (London)

Sales Associate, Southern Europe – Italian (Paris)

Sales Associate, Southern Europe – Spanish (Paris)

Sales Director (New York)

Sales Engineer

