Facebook Figured Out A Way So Users Never Have To Leave Its Mobile App

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Facebook has begun letting its Android app beta tester who’ve enabled Home to control Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, and Rdio from a notification at the top of cover feed.

Mobile is a major part of Facebook’s user strategy, and the company is making a big push in partnering with third-party apps and services, so users never have to leave Facebook. Read >

Security Researcher Hacked Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page (RT)

A security researcher named Khalil Shreateh discovered a bug that let him post on strangers’ Facebook pages. Shreateh reported the vulnerability to Facebook’s engineering team, but the company didn’t act. To get the point across, he posted to Mark Zuckerberg’s page and within minutes a Facebook security engineer contacted Shreateh to figure out a way to fix the loophole. Read >

Brand Presence: How To Choose Where To Be On Social Media (BI Intelligence)

In a

new reportfrom

BI Intelligence, we review each of the top social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest and Instagram), analyse the considerations and potential benefits for brands working on each platform, and explore what brands and companies would benefit most from focusing their efforts on certain channels. In a separate, linked report,

we analyse how a specific platform-native social media strategy might be right for many brands and businesses. This involves choosing one social media network and pouring the preponderance of time and resources into it. Read >

Google’s Crash Took 40% Of Internet Traffic Down With It (CNET)

Google’s services went down briefly on Friday afternoon at 4:52 Pacific time. During the outage, Internet traffic dropped 40%. Read >

Why All New YouTube Videos Show Exactly 301 Views (Business Insider)

Business Insider’s Senior Editor of Advertising noticed an interesting phenomenon: Why do all new videos on YouTube show that they have 301 views? Turns out, Google freezes the public counter at 301 for up to half a day or more while the validity of a video is confirmed. However, it’s not exactly clear why Google chose exactly 301 as the place to pause the view count … Read >

7 Ways Teachers Use Social Media In The Classroom (Mashable)

1. Encourage students to share work socially.

2. Use a hashtag to facilitate guest speaker discussions.

3. Require students to keep a blog.

4. Require original expert sources.

5. Use Google Hangouts.

6. Create a social classroom on Edmodo.

7. Hold a class in the game Second Life. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.