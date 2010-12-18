Facebook FanPage Growth Continues To Accelerate

The growth of Facebook FanPages for brands continued to accelerate in November. This highlights the virtuous circle enjoyed by successful FanPages, as Fans share messaging from their brands in their newsfeed with their friends, driving more people to become fans. This in turn drives more people to share. While we estimate Facebook is still growing its membership at a 40%+ annualized rate, the top Facebook FanPages grew more than 5x faster over the last three months:



We note that of the 100 largest Facebook FanPages, only 27% are brands; musicians is actually the largest category in the Top 100:

Lastly we point out that of all Facebook FanPages, local businesses make up the largest category, which should be a worry for Groupon as Facebook deals proliferate, in our opinion:

This post originally appeared at SecondShares and is republished here with permission.

