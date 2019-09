Facebook shares are down over 5% in after-hours trading.

This comes as the social network announced a pact to acquire messaging service WhatsApp for $US16 billion.

According to the press release, the Facebook would buy the company for $US12 billion in stock and $US4 billion in cash.

Here’s the after-hours action via MarketWatch:

