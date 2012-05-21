It's Not Just Facebook: Look Who Else Is Getting Slammed On The IPO Flop

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Shares of Facebook broke the IPO price today, and are tanking over 8%.And there’s a lot of fallout elsewhere in the market.
- Zynga is off 5.3%
- GSVC (a publicly traded VC firm that owns some Facebook) is down over 8%.
- Shares of NASDAQ (which is getting hammered for the handling of the IPO) are off a bit under 1%.
- LinkedIn is off 4.6% in sympathy.
- Morgan Stanley is off 1.4%
