It's Not Just Facebook: Look Who Else Is Getting Slammed On The IPO Flop

Shares of Facebook broke the IPO price today, and are tanking over 8%.And there’s a lot of fallout elsewhere in the market.



Zynga is off 5.3%

GSVC (a publicly traded VC firm that owns some Facebook) is down over 8%.

Shares of NASDAQ (which is getting hammered for the handling of the IPO) are off a bit under 1%.

LinkedIn is off 4.6% in sympathy.

Morgan Stanley is off 1.4%

