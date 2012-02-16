How Apple Saved Facebook, And Other Facebook Facts You Didn't Know

Nicholas Carlson
zuckerberg katy perry facebook

Photo: Facebook

Did you know Apple played a huge role in keeping Facebook afloat during its early years?Howzat?

Facebook's first outside investor, Peter Thiel, sold half his stock in 2009 to Russian holding firm, DST

Source: The Facebook Effect

An early ad deal with Apple covered Facebook's expenses during a desperate stretch in 2004

Source: The Facebook Effect

Accel Partners pushed former Facebook president Sean Parker out after a cocaine-related arrest in North Carolina

Source: The Facebook Effect

Before opening Facebook beyond college students, Facebook planned FacebookHIgh.com for high schoolers. The domain was too expensive, though.

Source: The Facebook Effect

In 2006 a guy named Chris Putnam hacked into Facebook and made thousands of profiles look like MySpace profiles. Facebook hired him.

Source: The Facebook Effect

Remember that weird guy on TheFacebook.com? Turns out he's modelled after Al Pacino. Whoa!

Source: The Facebook Effect

During Facebook's first summer, Zuckerberg and his family spent $85,000 keeping the company afloat.

Source: The Facebook Effect

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga Mark Pincus own a crucial social networking patent – and that's why they own some Facebook stock

Source: The Facebook Effect

When Accel partner Jim Breyer invested $12.7 million in Facebook in 2005, Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker and Dustin Moscovitz each took $1 million bonuses

Source: The Facebook Effect

The day after the Accel investment, Mark Zuckerberg was at a gas station when a crazy guy with a gun came at him. Zuck jumped in his SUV and drove away.

Source: The Facebook Effect

Steve Chen worked at Facebook for a few weeks before quitting to do his own startup. It was called YouTube.

Source: The Facebook Effect

The company then known as TheFacebook bought the domain Facebook.com for $200,000

Source: The Facebook Effect

Mark Zuckerberg didn't want to add photo-sharing to Facebook, but Sean Parker convinced him to. Facebook is now the most popular photo-sharing site.

Source: The Facebook Effect

This isn't it, but the first photo uploaded to Facebook photos was of a cartoon cat. Then came lots of pictures of girls socializing.

Source: The Facebook Effect

The closest Zuckerberg ever came to selling was to Yahoo in 2006, after Facebook opened to workplace networks and nobody noticed

Source: The Facebook Effect

Facebook can't talk to Google about an acquisition without telling Microsoft first, thanks to Microsoft's 2007 investment

Source: The Facebook Effect

Facebook will launch an ad network, says cofounder Dustin Moscovitz

Source: The Facebook Effect

The average age of a Facebook employee is 31

Source: The Facebook Effect

