Facebook Wants To Add Your Profile Picture To Its Face Recognition Database

Facebook is getting ready to take its facial recognition feature a bit further.

The social network is considering adding Facebook profile photos to its facial recognition database in order to improve the accuracy of its “Tag Suggest” feature, AllThingsD reports.

The way it works now is that the feature identifies faces based on older photos that the person was previously tagged in. But in the future, Facebook may use your profile picture as the basis for suggesting photo tags.

Here’s a key statement from Facebook, obtained by AllThingsD:

“We are able to suggest that your friend tag you in a picture by scanning and comparing your friend’s pictures to information we’ve put together from your profile pictures and the other photos in which you’ve been tagged.”

For those who feel uncomfortable with Facebook adding their profile photos to its facial recognition database, they can just opt out.

Facebook users will be able to opt out of the tag suggest feature all together. Google+ similarly has facial recognition, but requires users to opt-in.

