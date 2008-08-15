Facebook Faces Class Action Suit Over Beacon Ad System

Facebook drew the ire of many of its users — and the media — with its ad platform Beacon, which publicized its users’ shopping habits without asking their permission. Now it has another Beacon nuisance: A class action lawsuit, IDG reports.



The suit, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Northern California, says that Facebook and some of its ad partners – including Blockbuster, Fandango, and Overstock – violated users’ privacy by collecting and using private data without asking for permission. And even though Facebook users could choose to disable parts of the tracking/advertising system, the suit alleges that it was cumbersome to do so.

Facebook introduced Beacon last November, but less than a month later, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to users, offered them a way to turn the program off entirely, and reworked Beacon so that Facebook users would have to choose to turn it on manually.

See Also:

Want To See Beacon Done Right? Look At These Apps

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Yep, Beacon Was A Mistake

Confirmed: Facebook Users Don’t Care About Beacon, Never Really Did

Zuckerberg: I’m Sorry. Go Ahead And Turn Beacon Off

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.