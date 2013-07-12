People Are Getting Plastic Surgery To Look Better On Facebook

Facebook has come to be the epitome of your virtual self.



Some people view the social network as a way to meet new people, make connections, and even find love.

In India, there’s a growing trend among men and women in their 20s and 30s getting plastic surgery for the sole purpose of looking better on Facebook and other social sites.

We first saw the news on Mashable via a video on social news network Vocativ.

“If you don’t look good on Facebook, then how will you make contacts?” one young woman said in the video. “I got laser surgery and … I’m getting a lot of marriage proposals since the stitch marks were fixed.”

Other than laser surgery, people are doing things like chin augmentation, liposuction, nose jobs, lip enhancements, and other procedures.

Laser work and chemical peels cost about $500, and chin augmentations cost upward of $2,000.

“Facebook Facelifts” are a trend that plastic surgeon Dr. Anup Dhir expects to grow exponentially over the years.

Here’s the video below.

