Facebook just showed us its 10 year roadmap in one graphic

Jillian D'Onfro

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just showed off the company’s ten year roadmap in one graphic at the company’s F8 developers conference on Tuesday.

Here’s how Zuckerberg sees Facebook’s next 10 years:

Screen Shot 2016 04 12 at 1.10.45 PMFacebook

F8 is taking place at Fort Mason in San Francisco and the company is expected to announce a bunch of new products and features.

