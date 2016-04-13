Facebook just showed us its 10 year roadmap in one graphic

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just showed off the company’s ten year roadmap in one graphic at the company’s F8 developers conference on Tuesday.

Here’s how Zuckerberg sees Facebook’s next 10 years:

F8 is taking place at Fort Mason in San Francisco and the company is expected to announce a bunch of new products and features.

NOW WATCH: Giant floating solar panels are saving a water company millions of dollars



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.