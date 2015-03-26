Facebook's F8 is always the quirkiest tech show of the year -- see for yourself

Every big tech company has at least one major event per year in San Francisco: Apple, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft….
But there’s something about Facebook’s F8 developer event that’s always a little … different.
The light is usually low, giving it kind of a night club vibe. There’s always tons of cool stuff you can play with, even if it doesn’t relate directly to Facebook. The execs often mingle with the crowd.
Here, see for yourself.
F8 is chill. There's lots of violet light everywhere. Attendees can relax on colourful beanbag chairs.
At this station, you can take animated GIFs of yourself using one of the new Messenger apps and get it up on the screen, and you get a static print to take home.
This 'teleportation station' lets you virtually travel to the Facebook campus in Menlo Park using a Samsung Gear VR headset. On the other end, Facebook hacked together a 360-degree camera using six GoPros.
ouch displays let attendees interact with Facebook trending topics, even letting them view the most influential posts.
The Internet.org booth lets developers test their apps under any network speed, simulating conditions in the developing world. It uses technology built in partnership with Ericsson and AT&T.
At the 'Museum of Reincarnated Technology,' Facebook celebrated the tech of ages past, from the Polaroid to the printing press. Attendees could even use a typewriter or a (gasp) pencil to write a letter on old-fashioned paper that Facebook will send on their behalf.
The fully-stocked snack bar offered attendees their choice of soda, water, energy drinks, candy, and chips.
A large outdoor cafeteria let attendees recharge with hot and cold food. A tent protected attendees from the sunny mild weather outside.
Attendees can grab a quick slice on their way to a session with pizza catered from Escape From New York.
And you might just run into a big shot. Here's COO Sheryl Sandberg 'leaning in' with some attendees.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.