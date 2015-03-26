Facebook's F8 is always the quirkiest tech show of the year -- see for yourself

Every big tech company has at least one major event per year in San Francisco: Apple, Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft….

But there’s something about Facebook’s F8 developer event that’s always a little … different.

The light is usually low, giving it kind of a night club vibe. There’s always tons of cool stuff you can play with, even if it doesn’t relate directly to Facebook. The execs often mingle with the crowd.

Here, see for yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.