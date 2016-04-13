Mark Zuckerberg just had an Oprah moment

Mark Zuckerberg had a big Oprah moment at today’s Facebook F8 developer conference:

All of the 2000-ish attendees are getting a brand-new Samsung Gear VR virtual reality headset, and a Samsung phone to power it.

A Gear VR headset is $100 on its own; the current Samsung Galaxy S7 flagship phone starts at around $700. So figure it’s about an $800 value in total.

The asking price for an F8 ticket is $595. It may not be a brand new car, Oprah-style, but that’s still a pretty good savings.

The Gear VR is designed to be an affordably-priced virtual reality headset, that uses a required Samsung phone slotted into the front to make it all work — it won’t work without one.

Zuckerberg’s generosity isn’t entirely without ulterior motives. The Gear VR was developed jointly with Facebook’s Oculus VR subsidiary.

And with the long-awaited Oculus Rift headset finally getting into consumers’ hands, Zuckerberg and Facebook want the developers in attendance to make as many virtual reality apps and videos as possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.