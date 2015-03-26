Google's magic Internet balloons made a joke cameo at today's Facebook event

The WiFi and cell reception at today’s Facebook F8 conference keynote was absolutely atrocious, given that the venue — San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center — is basically a concrete bunker with nice lighting.

So some joker took the time to name one of the WiFi networks, or perhaps a personal Mi-Fi network, after Google Loon, the search company’s initiative to bring Internet access to developing countries that don’t have it.

At least we assume it’s a joke — as far as we saw, Google didn’t have any balloons floating overhead. Plus, given all the shots Facebook took at Google today, we can’t imagine the search giant is feeling particularly friendly to Facebook right now.

Facebook has its own initiative to bring the Internet to the billions of people who don’t have access today, called Internet.org. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has been making the rounds touting Internet.org lately, and Zuckerberg recently told an interviewer that he’d be happy to work with Google on the project.

