Facebook's big F8 developer conference will take place on April 18-19 -- and it's expanding

Facebook has announced the dates and venue for its huge developer conference next year.

F8 2017 will take place on April 18-19, and is relocating from its previous venue at the Fort Mason centre in San Francisco.

Instead, it will be held in San Jose in California, at the larger McEnery Convention Center.

There’s no word on ticket prices yet, and interested parties are asked to enter their contact details on the conference’s website. Last year, tickets cost $595.

The event will likely be structured like previous F8 conferences: A big keynote speech from Mark Zuckerberg that involves product announcements, alongside lots of sessions for developers and talks from Facebook employees and partners.

Here’s the promotional video from Facebook about the event:

